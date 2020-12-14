December 15, 2020

Dorothy L. Hanson, of Buchanan

By Submitted

Published 3:39 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

Dorothy L. Hanson, 100, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Stillwater, Minnesota.

Dorothy was born Oct. 28, 1920, to George and Alice (LeBoeuf) LeBlanc and grew up in Cheboygan, Michigan. She graduated from Ferris State University (then Institute) in Big Rapids, Michigan, and was employed during World War II by the War Department as a secretary and cryptologist at Selfridge Air Force Base, Michigan. There she met her husband-to-be, David Hanson, a fighter pilot. They were married on Feb. 8, 1947, in Cheboygan, and after four years at Michigan Tech University, moved to Buchanan, where they raised their family.

Dorothy L. Hanson

Dorothy played the organ at St. Anthony Catholic Church and was a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer for many years. She was a member of the 30 Club and St. Anthony’s Altar and Rosary Society. After David died on Aug. 4, 2007, she moved to Boutwells Landing, a retirement facility in Stillwater, Minnesota, to be near family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Alice LeBlanc; and siblings, George, John, Rosalie Lozon, Joan Addy, David LeBlanc and Mary Alice LeBlanc. She is survived by her son, David (Janet), of Stillwater, Minnesota; Dr. Mary Alice (Gregory) Gillispie, of Falcon Heights, Minnesota; Dr. Linda (Raymond) Geis, of Fort Collins, Colorado; Patricia Hanson, of Ann Arbor; and Barbara (Burdell) Clark, of Ames, Iowa. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Jack McClellan.

Dorothy enjoyed music, reading, needlework, gardening and being with friends. Most of all, she loved being with her children and their families. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.

A Catholic funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated in Buchanan in 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at swemchapel.com.

Print Article

Berrien County

Madeline Bertrand County Park to possibly expand in 2021

Dowagiac

New wing of Dowagiac District Library ready to serve its community

Business

Business owners express concerns about COVID-19 mandates at community assembly

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 437,985 cases, 10,752 deaths

Berrien County

COVID-19 vaccinations started today at Michigan hospitals

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners accept challenge aimed at supporting Berrien County businesses

Brandywine Education

Brandywine winter break to begin Dec. 21

News

While failed sewer closes M-51 to through traffic, businesses remain open

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts reverse parade to collect Christmas donations

Buchanan

United Federal Credit Union names Bill Beckman mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac sorority donates $1,000 to Shop With a Cop program

Business

Niles café defies MDHHS order, reopens dining room

Berrien County

Vaccination expectations, trends, treatments topics discussed in Facebook Live with health department

Business

Grand LV owner organizes gathering to voice concerns about COVID-19 mandates

Local Government

Niles Charter Township Fire Department donates outdated gear to communities in Philippines

Business

Small Shops at Grand LV debuted Saturday

Business

GALLERY: Dowagiac celebrates Holidays by Moonlight

Business

Dowagiac bakery creates Front Street using gingerbread

Cass County

Dowagiac Police Log — Dec. 4-6

Community News

Boy Scouts spread cheer — at a safe social distance

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan