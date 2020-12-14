COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 437,985 cases, 10,752 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Since Saturday, the state of Michigan has averaged 3,602 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 7,896 COVID-19 cases and 139 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,566 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths.

Van Buren County also reported two new COVID-19 deaths, reporting 3,459 cases and 61 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 4,032 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 437,985 COVID-19 cases and 10,752 related deaths.