Brandywine winter break to begin Dec. 21

NILES — Winter break at Brandywine Community Schools begins for all students, grades kindergarten through 12, including alternative and adult education, on Monday, Dec. 21.

The offices of each building, including the administration office at Brandywine Innovation Academy, will be closed from Dec. 21 through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. All offices will resume regular hours of operation on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, when classes resume.