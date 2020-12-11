Sarah “Sade” Mae Mott, of Dowagiac

Sarah “Sade” Mae Mott, 88, of Dowagiac, passed away at Borgess Lee Hospital on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Sade was born on July 15, 1932, to the late Bert and Martha (Myers) Lillie in Glenwood, Michigan. On Feb. 2, 1953, she wed Charles Mott and together the two had six children.

Sade worked as a retail clerk for many years before becoming a lunch server for the school system; she loved to work. Sade also enjoyed lottery tickets and going to the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Martha Lillie; husband, Charles Mott; son, Scott Mott; and siblings, Florabelle Leach, George Lillie and Frank Lillie.

Sade is survived by her children, Doug Mott, of Dowagiac, Debbie (Larry) Tumbleson, of Dowagiac; Linda (Larry) Smith, of Bellview, Michigan, Karen (Roger) Bower, of Dowagiac, and Pam (Craig) Black, of Dowagiac; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Sade’s wishes she has been cremated. Her family will remember her at a private burial where she will be laid to rest next to her husband at South Wayne Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Sade’s memory may do so to The Timber’s Activity Fund located at 55432 Colby Street, Dowagiac, MI 49047.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.