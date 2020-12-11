Roger Hilton Stamp, of Vandalia, died peacefully Tuesday evening, Dec. 8, 2020, in his home, just 20 days shy of his 94th birthday.

His life began Dec. 28, 1926, in North Porter Township, Michigan, the youngest of three children born to Lawrence “Ben” and Maude (Hilton) Stamp.

Roger graduated from Vandalia High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II on his 18th birthday. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

Roger married Lois Ann Parsons on Dec. 31, 1948, in Jones, Michigan. He was a self-made man who loved his work and was recognized by his peers as being a leading farmer in Cass County.

Roger served on the Cass Co-operative Board, the Michigan National Bank Board of Cassopolis, and was a member of the Lions Club of Cassopolis. In his younger years Roger played on an area-wide baseball league. He enjoyed hunting, loved his dogs, and played on the Diamond Lake Golf League. Thanks to his wife, who dragged him all over the world, Roger and Lois traveled extensively.

Roger will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Lois Stamp, of Vandalia; two daughters, Susan (Tom) Boynton, of Vandalia, Jane M. (Terry Davis) Stamp-Davis, of White Pigeon; two sons, Thomas J. (Yolanda) Stamp, of Jones, John R. Stamp, of Marcellus; 12 grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Hoff, Roger (Kristen) Stamp, Malcolm (MaRinda) Stamp, Adam (Jill) Boynton, John (Heather) Boynton, Lisa (Justin) Dentler, Amy (Reid) Hanley, Betsy (Ryan Woods) Stamp, Samuel (Kelly) Davis, Peter Davis, Thomas (Taylor) Davis, Lydia (Mitchell) Hawkins; 27 and a half great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ruth Tietsort; and one brother, Robert Stamp.

Roger will be accorded Full Military Honors in a private family ceremony in East Union Cemetery in Porter Township.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Roger be made to a Veterans Service Organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.