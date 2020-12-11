December 11, 2020

Richard (Rick) Eugene Kidwell, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:10 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Richard (Rick) Eugene Kidwell, 68, of Niles, passed away at 7 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 8, at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. Rick was born in Niles to Eugene and Frances (Quillin) Kidwell.

Richard (Rick) Eugene Kidwell

Rick was preceded in death by his father and mother.

He married Shari Lynn (Cox) Kidwell on Aug. 29th, 1994, in Las Vegas.

Rick is survived by his wife, Shari; son, Matt (Alison) Kidwell, of South Bend, Andrew (Nikki) Kidwell, of Niles; stepson, Brian (Heidi) Bedwell, of Edwardsburg, Brad (Trisha) Bedwell, of South Bend; grandchildren, Emily and Avery Kidwell, Aidan, Lexi and Kenzie Kidwell, Ethan, Chance and Audrina Bedwell, Jordan and Sophia Horvath. He is also survived by his siblings Diana Grishaber, Jim Kidwell and Mick Kidwell, all of Niles, and Sue Downing, of Dowagiac; and many nieces and nephews.

Rick was the owner and operator of Quality Fire Protection of Niles for 37 years. He retired in 2017.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, bowling and playing softball among others. He loved sports including the Cubs, the Packers and the University of Michigan.

Cremation took place at Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020, at the Niles FOP, 531 State St., Niles, MI 49120.

Print Article

Berrien County

Vaccination expectations, trends, treatments topics discussed in Facebook Live with health department

Business

Grand LV owner organizes gathering to voice concerns about COVID-19 mandates

Local Government

Niles Charter Township Fire Department donates outdated gear to communities in Philippines

Business

Small Shops at Grand LV debuted Saturday

Business

GALLERY: Dowagiac celebrates Holidays by Moonlight

Business

Dowagiac bakery creates Front Street using gingerbread

Cass County

Dowagiac Police Log — Dec. 4-6

Community News

Boy Scouts spread cheer — at a safe social distance

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Local Government

Niles Township mulls over 2021 budget, yet to be finalized

Cass County

Visitors invited to Lawless Park as Northern Lights sighting possible tonight

Berrien County

$1.34 million renovation project to enhance bariatric, orthopedic units at Niles hospital

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac installs utility payment kiosk in Family Fare

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg woman living with 100 animals in ‘unacceptable’ conditions gets probation

Cassopolis

Judge tells twice-convicted home invader to ‘find another line of work,’ suggests McDonald’s job instead of crime

Berrien County

RAM addresses shifting needs, prepares for Christmas

Berrien County

Salvation Army calls for public support

Giving

Niles police officers to continue Shop with a Cop tradition

Berrien County

Buchanan Senior Center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Business

Michigan’s epidemic order extension a blow to Dowagiac restaurants

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department launches weekly public health videos