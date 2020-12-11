Richard (Rick) Eugene Kidwell, of Niles

Richard (Rick) Eugene Kidwell, 68, of Niles, passed away at 7 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 8, at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. Rick was born in Niles to Eugene and Frances (Quillin) Kidwell.

Rick was preceded in death by his father and mother.

He married Shari Lynn (Cox) Kidwell on Aug. 29th, 1994, in Las Vegas.

Rick is survived by his wife, Shari; son, Matt (Alison) Kidwell, of South Bend, Andrew (Nikki) Kidwell, of Niles; stepson, Brian (Heidi) Bedwell, of Edwardsburg, Brad (Trisha) Bedwell, of South Bend; grandchildren, Emily and Avery Kidwell, Aidan, Lexi and Kenzie Kidwell, Ethan, Chance and Audrina Bedwell, Jordan and Sophia Horvath. He is also survived by his siblings Diana Grishaber, Jim Kidwell and Mick Kidwell, all of Niles, and Sue Downing, of Dowagiac; and many nieces and nephews.

Rick was the owner and operator of Quality Fire Protection of Niles for 37 years. He retired in 2017.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, bowling and playing softball among others. He loved sports including the Cubs, the Packers and the University of Michigan.

Cremation took place at Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020, at the Niles FOP, 531 State St., Niles, MI 49120.