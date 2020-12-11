December 11, 2020

Rev. Louis H. Ketchum Sr., of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:11 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Rev. Louis H. Ketchum Sr., 77, of Niles, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.
He was born to the late Howard W. Sr. and Wanda J. (Forgue) Ketchum on Aug. 17, 1943, in Buchanan.
Louie went off to boot camp in 1964 after graduating from Buchanan High School and upon completion of boot camp he became an accomplished soldier serving during the Vietnam War from 1964-1967. Louie was a decorated Marine receiving his Expert Badge on the M-14 Rifle, Sharpshooter medal with the .45 Caliber pistol, National Defense Service Medal, the republic of Vietnam Commendation Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and reaching the rank of Sergeant (E-5) Upon completing his active service duty, he came back home to Berrien County where he began working as a welder.

Rev. Louis H. Ketchum Sr.

Louie was a man of varied talents and hobbies. He was a talented artist and spent time sketching and painting as well as photographing the great outdoors. He took his service to his country very seriously and even after being discharged from the Marine Corps he continued to serve military men and women counseling them and praying with them. He was a proud member of the AMVET riders who proudly travelled in processions to take their fallen comrades to their final resting place; he was also a member of the American Legion Post 51 in Buchanan. He also enjoyed line dancing and was an instructor at Crumstown Conservation Club and the AMVETS Post 1978. He was a member of Amarillo Star Chapter 2 Line Dancing, and a lifetime member of Crumstown Conservation Club. In keeping with his desire to serve, he also was minister for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Howard Ketchum Jr. and Stephanie Ketchum.
Louie is survived by children Louis (Karen) Ketchum Jr., of Yellville, Joseph Ketchum also of Yellville, Arkansas, Thanh (Erica) Ketchum, of Valley Springs, Arkansas and Tina (Ryan) Unger, of Manvel, Texas. He will also be missed by his ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Robin (Rich) Hojara, Norman (Pat) Ketchum, Jimmie (Tasha) Ketchum, Cerese Ketchum, Kristine (Russ) Hossler, Bridgette Ketchum, Tracie Edquist and Brian (Mendy) Ketchum. He will also be missed by a host of nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation for Louie will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home, in Niles. Services to celebrate Louie’s life will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home. Full Military Honors will be performed by the U. S. Marine Corps as well as American Legion Post 51.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Louie have asked that you would consider the Niles Chapter of AMVets, 1117 E Bertrand Rd., Niles, MI 49120.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, the state of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask and sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone healthy in attendance.
Photos, condolences, and memories can be left for Louie’s family at BrownFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.

Print Article

Berrien County

Vaccination expectations, trends, treatments topics discussed in Facebook Live with health department

Business

Grand LV owner organizes gathering to voice concerns about COVID-19 mandates

Local Government

Niles Charter Township Fire Department donates outdated gear to communities in Philippines

Business

Small Shops at Grand LV debuted Saturday

Business

GALLERY: Dowagiac celebrates Holidays by Moonlight

Business

Dowagiac bakery creates Front Street using gingerbread

Cass County

Dowagiac Police Log — Dec. 4-6

Community News

Boy Scouts spread cheer — at a safe social distance

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Local Government

Niles Township mulls over 2021 budget, yet to be finalized

Cass County

Visitors invited to Lawless Park as Northern Lights sighting possible tonight

Berrien County

$1.34 million renovation project to enhance bariatric, orthopedic units at Niles hospital

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac installs utility payment kiosk in Family Fare

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg woman living with 100 animals in ‘unacceptable’ conditions gets probation

Cassopolis

Judge tells twice-convicted home invader to ‘find another line of work,’ suggests McDonald’s job instead of crime

Berrien County

RAM addresses shifting needs, prepares for Christmas

Berrien County

Salvation Army calls for public support

Giving

Niles police officers to continue Shop with a Cop tradition

Berrien County

Buchanan Senior Center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Business

Michigan’s epidemic order extension a blow to Dowagiac restaurants

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department launches weekly public health videos