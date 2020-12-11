December 11, 2020

Marlene Pollock, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:08 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Marlene Pollock, 89, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1931, in Denham, Indiana, to the late William and Clara Wruck.
On April 21, 1951, Marlene married the love of her life, Roy O. Pollock, at a ceremony in Angola, Indiana.

Marlene Pollock

A homemaker most of her life, Marlene looked forward to cooking for her family, especially during the holidays. She also enjoyed flower gardening. Her faith was very important to her, not just in attending church but living a Christian life daily. Marlene’s family was what she has relished in throughout the years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Pollock; a brother, William Wruck; and a sister, Charlotte DeFreez.
Marlene will be greatly missed by her children, Kathy (Chris) Lintz and Terry (Jyll) Pollock, all of Niles; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Beverly (Jim) Bennett, of Niles, and Carol Wilson (Stan Pohybko), of Goshen. Marlene will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marlene’s memory to her family.
A time of visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will follow at Brown Funeral Home. Home with Pastor Dan Miller of Summit Church officiating. Marlene will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.
Friends and family are invited to view her funeral service on Monday evening at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

