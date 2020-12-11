GALLERY: Dowagiac celebrates Holidays by Moonlight
Business was bustling in downtown Dowagiac Thursday night as several businesses stayed open for an extended hours shopping event, taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event was created by Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce members to offer community members an exclusive, safe evening of holiday shopping after regular store hours. Each participating Front Street business offered special discounts, drawings, sweets and entertainment for visiting patrons.
