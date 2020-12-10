Wendy Owen, of Cassopolis

Wendy Owen, 70, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, Nov. 28, 2020.

Her life began March 16, 1950, in Dowagiac, the fourth child and only daughter of Leo and Stella Peters.

She married Lynn “Bill” Owen on July 13, 1968, in Dowagiac.

Wendy loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandbabies. She enjoyed golfing, the casino and bingo.

Wendy will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill Owen, of Cassopolis; one daughter, Marcie (David “Abe”) Lewis, of Dowagiac; two sons, Robby (Kimberly) Owen, of Elkhart, Teddy (Tami) Owen, of South Bend; six grandchildren, Halie Vaughn, Kim (Carly Beck) Vaughn Jr., Aleea Owen, Terin (Eric) Garcia, Haley (Dallas) Finegan, Devin Owen; five great-grandchildren, Aiden Garcia, Mateo Garcia, Noah Osmer, Rolen Vaughn, Piper Vaughn; three brothers, Bob (Sherri) Peters, of Dowagiac, Donnie (Meg) Peters, of South Bend, Walt (Robin) Peters, of Dowagiac; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Ronnie Peters.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Wendy be made to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.