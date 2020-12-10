December 10, 2020

South Bend Cubs moving up to High-A baseball

By Submitted

Published 1:26 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Major League Baseball sent out letters to 120 teams across North America, inviting them to be a part of the new Minor League Baseball system early Wednesday.

The South Bend Cubs have received a letter to continue as a Chicago Cubs affiliate and member of the Midwest League.

“We are gratified to have received Major League Baseball’s invitation to continue as a Minor League affiliate,” said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. “Our organization will review the full details of the agreement once we receive them and carefully evaluate the proposal to ensure it is mutually beneficial, not just for our team, but for our community and fans before we formally accept.”

“We are pleased to invite four of our long-time affiliates to continue working with us and help develop our players,” said Chicago Cubs Vice President of Player Development Matt Dorey. “These four teams have combined to work with the Cubs for 66 years, and that is only possible with strong ownership, hardworking front offices and welcoming communities at each level of our system.”

The franchise has been a part of the Midwest League since beginning minor league operations in 1988 and has had three professional affiliations (Chicago White Sox: 1988-1995, Arizona Diamondbacks 1996-2014, Chicago Cubs 2015-present). Previously aligned as a Class Low-A league, the Midwest League will transition to Class High-A. A schedule for the 2021 season will be announced once teams have officially accepted the restructured minor league system.

 

Print Article

Community News

Boy Scouts spread cheer — at a safe social distance

Education

GALLERY: Santa Claus is coming (back) to town

Business

Lyons Industries doing its part to support local restaurants amid pandemic restrictions

Berrien County

Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

Buchanan

United Federal appoints new mortgage advisor in Buchanan

Local Government

Niles Township mulls over 2021 budget, yet to be finalized

Cass County

Visitors invited to Lawless Park as Northern Lights sighting possible tonight

Berrien County

$1.34 million renovation project to enhance bariatric, orthopedic units at Niles hospital

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac installs utility payment kiosk in Family Fare

Cassopolis

Edwardsburg woman living with 100 animals in ‘unacceptable’ conditions gets probation

Cassopolis

Judge tells twice-convicted home invader to ‘find another line of work,’ suggests McDonald’s job instead of crime

Berrien County

RAM addresses shifting needs, prepares for Christmas

Berrien County

Salvation Army calls for public support

Giving

Niles police officers to continue Shop with a Cop tradition

Berrien County

Buchanan Senior Center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Business

Michigan’s epidemic order extension a blow to Dowagiac restaurants

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department launches weekly public health videos

Dowagiac

Dowagiac still in the running as MAMA finalizes site plans for new command center

Cass County

Christmas at the Bonine House canceled, URSCC members encourage public to still enjoy outdoor experience

Berrien County

Niles Charter Township hosts first virtual meeting, discusses fire department, vaccines

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union names Michael Benassi vice president of enterprise analytics

Cass County

Dowagiac Fire Department welcomes donations for annual Toys for Tots program

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for evidence tampering, obstruction

Berrien County

Pucker Street Dam work continues to restore Dowagiac Riverbed, remove dam