Niles Brewing Co. to open to-go style Saturday

NILES — The wait is finally over for those hoping to get a taste of Niles Brewing Company’s small batch brews.

Owner Brandon Townsley is excited to bring four of the brewery’s beers to eager customers.

Niles Brewing Company, located at 206 E. Main St. in Niles, has undergone a transformation since July 2019, from its original diner setting to a welcoming downtown brewery today.

Townsley announced on social media Monday that Niles Brewing Company will be opening for beer pickup Saturday.

“Our goal is release four beers a week, and anything we get positive feedback on, I will double the [next] batch,” Townsley said.

Beginning Saturday, the brewery will have four beers canned and ready for purchase online: Fruit Punch Wow, Cherry Vanilla Flavored Cream Ale, Cream Ale and Blue Raspberry Candy Wow. The beers can then be picked up during operating hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Two the brews, the Fruit Punch Wow and Cherry Vanilla Flavored Cream Ale, have added lactose, a trendy addition to flavored brews to give them a fuller flavor and more creamy texture.

The availability is limited, and orders are limited to one can per brew to start.

It is not the grand opening Townsley had hoped for Niles Brewing Company, but he anticipates when indoor dining and bars are allowed to reopen for full service once again when COVID-19 mandates are lifted, the brewery will celebrate its new space and grander offerings.

“We had 13 beers ready to go for the tap room,” Townsley said. “We have been ready to go. We did interviews [for staff].”

The preparation toward opening the brewery’s doors with the full taproom experience were delayed by the Pandemic Order “Pause to Save Lives” announced on Nov. 15, to take effect for three weeks. On Monday, the order was extended through Dec. 20.

“At that point, for three weeks, we were like – we are going to have to do something,” Townsley said. “That’s why we pivoted to canning everything and offering it to go.”

Until indoor dining is ready to go for the Niles area, Townsley hopes to begin offering the brewery’s creations to customers using the carryout model.

“There is a lot of excitment and support, which we are very thankful for, but at the end of the day we are a small batch brewery,” Townsley said. “Our supplies are limited in the sense that we are a small batch brewery, and we anticipate that a lot of things will sell out.”

Through online ordering, Townsley hopes to be able to give local residents and out-of-town beer drinkers the same chance to get a hold of Niles Brewing Company’s limited brews.

“We could technically do first-come, first-serve, but I don’t want a line around the block,” Townsley said. “We aren’t allowed to have indoor dining, and we don’t want 30 people in here at a time to try and get their beer.”

Niles Brewing Company will be posting further descriptions of the beers available on its social media pages, as well as each week’s releases.