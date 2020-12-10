All-Wolverine football team named

DOWAGIAC — Due to a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wolverine Conference did not crown a champion in 2020.

The Edwardsburg Eddies were 4-0 during the regular season, while Paw Paw was 4-1. Vicksburg finished with a 4-2 record. Dowagiac finished at 2-3.

The conference coaches gathered together recently to select its all-conference team.

The Eddies led the way with nine first-team selections. Dowagiac had four players earn first-team all-conference honors.

The Eddies’ Kevin Bartz was named Coach of the Year by his peers.

First-team selections for Edwardsburg were seniors Peyton Brady-Brittain, Ethan Cebra, Max Hafner, Jackson Hoover, Tanner Hursh, Jaylynn Luster and Bennett Meyers.

The Chieftains had seniors David Collier, Terrence Price, Ryan Roach and Deny White selected, as well as sophomore Malakai Haines.

Haines opened up as a running back, but finished the year playing quarterback for the Chieftains. He led the team in rushing with 522 yards.

“He is a good open-field runner, who is very elusive and tough to tackle,” said Dowagiac coach Randy Brooks.

Price and Roach were three-year starters for Dowagiac. Price played fullback and linebacker, while Roach played on the offensive and defensive lines.

“Terrance was our toughest player and hardest hitter,” Brooks said. “He played with great enthusiasm and was a fierce competitor. Ryan was our most consistent lineman, who we ran behind when we needed yards. He played with good technique and was a quiet leader on the team.”

White was the captain of the Chieftains’ defense. He played both safety and running back for Dowagiac in 2020. Collier also played safety and was a running back for the Chieftains.

“Deny is a smart football player,” Brooks said. “He made our secondary adjustments and was an outstanding tackler. He was a good leader that never missed a workout or practice. Collier was our most improved and most valuable player. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry. Defensively, his technique made him a good sound tackler. He diagnosed offensive plays quickly and made plays.”

ALL-WOLVERINE CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

First Team

Zakary Foster (Sr.), Allegan

David Collier (Sr.), Dowagiac

Malakai Haines (Soph.), Dowagiac

Terrence Price (Sr.), Dowagiac

Ryan Roach (Sr.), Dowagiac

Deny White (Sr.), Dowagiac

Peyton Brady-Brittain (Sr.), Edwardsburg

Ethan Cebra (Sr.), Edwardsburg

Max Hafner (Sr.), Edwardsburg

Jackson Hoover (Sr.), Edwardsburg

Tanner Hursh (Sr.), Edwardsburg

Jaylynn Luster (Sr.), Edwardsburg

Bennett Meyers (Sr.), Edwardsburg

Jacob Pegura (Jr.), Edwardsburg

Davion Schmucker (Sr.), Edwardsburg

Ashton Atwater (Jr.), Otsego

Parker Eastman (Sr.), Otsego

Quinn Thomas (Sr.), Otsego

Aaron Hayes (Sr.), Paw Paw

Connor Hindenach (Sr.), Paw Paw

Kolby Hindenach (Sr.), Paw Paw

Peyton Long (Sr.), Paw Paw

Jason Rocz (Sr.), Paw Paw

Dennis Strey (Jr.), Paw Paw

Jose Valverde (Jr.), Paw Paw

Jack Anderson (Jr.), Plainwell

Carter Cushman (Sr.), Plainwell

David Hamilton (Soph.), Plainwell

Gideon Likens (Sr.), Plainwell

Owen McDaniel (Sr.), Plainwell

Alex Rowe (Sr.), Plainwell

Jaden Bodi (Sr.), Sturgis

Rylee Cain (Sr.), Sturgis

Connor Strudwick (Jr.), Sturgis

Jacob Reynolds (Soph.), Three Rivers

Brayden Selent (Sr.), Three Rivers

Luke Stasiuk (Sr.), Three Rivers

Grant Anderson (Soph.), Vicksburg

Jacob Conklin (Sr.), Vicksburg

Carter Mann (Soph.), Vicksburg

Stephen McCowen (Sr.), Vicksburg

Brendan Monroe (Sr.), Vicksburg

Stephen Phelps (Sr.), Vicksburg

Toby Stock (Sr.), Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Kevin Bartz, Edwardsburg

Honorable Mention

Luke Ellis (Fr.), Allegan

Josh Hansen (Jr.), Allegan

Baylee Schafer (Sr.), Allegan

Andrew Chambers (Soph.), Otsego

Justin Baird (Sr.), Paw Paw

Jake Caron (Sr.), Paw Paw

Jackson Kannianen (Sr.), Paw Paw

Keagon Coffinger (Sr.), Plainwell

Kody Poirier (Jr.), Plainwell

Caleb Williams (Jr.), Plainwell

Julian Alldredge (Sr.), Sturgis

Blake Burkey (Sr.), Sturgis

Xander Cosby (Sr.), Sturgis

Andrew Brown (Soph.), Three Rivers

Dominick Homan (Sr.), Three Rivers

Isaiah Moore (Sr.), Three Rivers

Breckin Burdette (Sr.), Vicksburg

Jim Cutshaw (Jr.), Vicksburg

Collin Groves (Jr.), Vicksburg

Final team records

(No league standings in 2020)

Allegan 0-4

Dowagiac 2-3

Edwardsburg 4-0

Otsego 2-4

Paw Paw 4-1

Plainwell 2-2

Sturgis 3-3

Three Rivers 1-3

Vicksburg 4-2