PET OF THE WEEK
Meet Mopsie, a bunny from Save A Stray. Mopsie is an adult, mixed-breed rabbit. She would love a forever home for the holidays. Mopsie is one of multiple rabbits available through Save A Stray. For more information, call (269) 921-0145 to set up an appointment to meet them.
