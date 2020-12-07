December 7, 2020

PET OF THE WEEK

By Submitted

Published 11:57 am Monday, December 7, 2020

Meet Mopsie, a bunny from Save A Stray. Mopsie is an adult, mixed-breed rabbit. She would love a forever home for the holidays. Mopsie is one of multiple rabbits available through Save A Stray. For more information, call (269) 921-0145 to set up an appointment to meet them.

