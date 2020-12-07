PET OF THE WEEK
Meet Myrtle. Myrtle is a special needs senior cat that requires a wet food only diet because she has no teeth. This condition does not dampen Myrtle’s spirits, as she as affectionate as can be. She is spayed and has a microchip. Myrtle’s adoption fee is $30. For more information, contact Cass County Animal Control at (269) 445-3701.
