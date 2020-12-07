MHSAA reacts to extension of state orders

NILES — It appears that high school sports will not be contested in the month of December after the state of Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the extension of its order to combat rising COVID-19 numbers another 12 days.

On Nov. 15, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the MDHHS announced a three-week pause in the state’s reopening, which was set to expire on Tuesday.

Monday afternoon, the governor and the MDHHS announced that those restrictions, including in-person teaching at high schools and colleges, along with organized sports other than professional, would be extended another 12 days until Dec. 20.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association, which had sent a letter to the governor and the MDHHS on how they could safely conclude the fall sports season, including excluding fans if necessary, was disappointed with Monday’s announcement.

“We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause,” said Executive Director Mark Uyl. “However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Gov. Whitmer and MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sport practices to resume. While we are disappointed in today’s announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion.

Area athletic directors were also disappointed.

“Although this is not the decision we had hoped for, we understand that this is for the safety of our student-athletes,” said Buchanan Athletic Director Mark Frey. “We will continue to work with them remotely, make sure that our student-athletes are where they need to be academically, and prepare them for the mental side of their respective sport.”

The MHSAA Representative Council will meet on Wednesday of this week to chart out another plan for finishing fall and restarting winter.”

This is a developing story. Watch for further updates, including comments from area athletic directors, as they warrant.