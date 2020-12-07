December 7, 2020

Gov. Whitmer extends pandemic order 12 days

By Staff Report

Published 3:25 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

MICHIGAN — During a 2:30 p.m. Monday address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended its pandemic order “Pause to Save Lives” for 12 more days in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

The original order was set to end Wednesday. The extension will pick up on Dec. 9 and continue the order to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20.

The original “pause” put activities such as social gatherings and sports on pause.
According to the MDHHS, high schoolers, colleges and universities will continue with remote learning.

Bars and restaurants must keep their dining rooms closed, and utilize outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery.

Group exercise classes are included in the “pause,” with the order allowing for independent exercise done within gyms.

Casinos, bingo halls, movie theaters, live theaters, stadiums, arcades, bowling centers, trampoline parks and indoor water parks will remain closed during this period.

“A month ago, we were worried and warned, that on the trajectory we were on that we could see 100 deaths a day by Christmas,” Whitmer said. “Here we are a few weeks before Christmas and we are already, sadly, above that mark. That means our progress is fragile. We cannot let up yet.”

Whitmer said this Thursday would mark the end of the 14-day period after Thanksgiving, and she expected the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings would likely be reflected in the state’s COVID-19 data at that point.

“Right now, 79 percent of all hospitals beds are occupied,” Whitmer said. “The hospital capacity issue we are dealing with right now is different than in the spring.”
Whitmer said in the spring, patients and medical staff could be shifted around to areas with lower concentrations of COVID-19 cases. This is not possible in Michigan, currently, according to Whitmer.

“We are still in the midst of our second surge of COVID-19 in Michigan,” said Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director of Health and Human Services at the press conference.

She also indicated the current COVID-19 test percent positivity rate is 14.1 percent.

“That is more than four times where we were at the beginning of September,” Khaldun said. “Percent positivity has been declining, but in the last week it increased.”

After the 12-day extension, Whitmer said the MDHHS would not lift all of the preventative measures at once.

“We will do it in a measured way so we don’t undo the progress that we have made,” Whitmer said.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Breaking News

Gov. Whitmer extends pandemic order 12 days

Berrien County

New outpatient treatment available in Berrien County for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms

Dowagiac

Ascension Michigan expands online mental health and counseling services

Education

Cummins Sales and Service donates bikes to Edwardsburg Middle School

News

Niles Post Office announces extended holiday hours

Cass County

Captain Samuel Felt DAR announces Good Citizens awards

Cassopolis

GALLERY: Cassopolis holds Christmas Cruise

Education

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

Cassopolis

Cassopolis resident starts Facebook group to make Christmas dreams come true

Dowagiac

C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign rep provides update to Rotary

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Streetscape Project moving along

Buchanan

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland discuss COVID-19 immunity, quarantine practices

News

Post Office Apartments near completion

Cassopolis

Man sentenced to prison on home invasion charges

Cass County

Cass County commissioners rescind 2019 resolution, leaving Woodlands’ mental health authority status intact

Dowagiac

Dowagiac businesses look forward to ‘Holidays By Moonlight’ shopping event

Cass County

Cass County declares local state of emergency

News

Niles DART Holiday Lights Tour to go virtual

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of body armor for K9s

News

New MRI technology now available in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Giving

Niles Scream Park raises more than $109,000 for local groups

Dowagiac

SMC grad serving patients at the Cleveland Clinic Las Vegas