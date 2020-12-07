Cummins Sales and Service donates bikes to Edwardsburg Middle School

EDWARDSBURG — Several Edwardsburg students will be starting off the new year riding on the right path, thanks to a donation from an area business.

Indiana-based Cummins Sales and Service recently donated 30 bikes, along with helmets, bike locks and other accessories, to Edwardsburg Middle School. Traditionally, the business partners with area schools to build the bikes with the students and teach them the mechanics that go into the bikes. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Cummins Sales and Service opted to donate pre-assembled bikes this year.

“This would be our third year doing this,” said Cummins Sales and Service employee Ty Lopez. “The first two years, we have partnered with Mishawaka [schools], but this year, we decided to go with Edwardsburg. We hope the bikes go to good use and the kids enjoy them.”

Staff at Edwardsburg Middle School said they were grateful for the donation.

“I’m thrilled, and I’m looking forward to making sure that relationship [with Cummins Sales and Service] continues,” said Edwardsburg Middle School Principal Rebecca Crocker. “If we can cultivate that relationship and keep giving our kids things to them active and boost their morale, that makes me so happy.

As the school has not been in face-to-face instruction the last few weeks, Crocker said the school would be hosting a contest for the bikes once students are back in the classroom. She added that the school is also planning to donate some of the bikes to families the school adopts for Christmas.

“I think we are going to do an attendance contest, so students who logged in during the shutdown will get a ticket, then we will just do a drawing and make it a big, nice celebration,” Crocker said. “I think it is going to be everything for them. As they are spending more time at home, so the more time they can get out and be active, the better it is going to be for the kids, and I’m sure that some of the kids who win the bikes will be from families who can’t give them big, huge Christmases this year. It makes us happy that we can help.”

Lopez said he and the rest of the staff at Cummins Sales and Service were also happy to help.

“It just feels like the right thing to do,” he said. “It is something good for the kids and gives us a chance to do something with them and get involved in the communities around us.”