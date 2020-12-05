Maxine D. Wilson, of South Bend

May 9, 1934 — Nov. 26, 2020

Maxine Delores Wilson, 86, of South Bend, died peacefully early Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, 2020.

Her life began May 9, 1934, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the third of 11 children and the oldest daughter of Booker Williams and Alta Ruffin.

“Nannie” as she was known to her family enjoyed crocheting, dabbling in ceramics, and “meddling” with her children. She was a God-fearing woman, strong in her faith and dedicated to her church. She was a member of New Bethel Tabernacle of South Bend, serving as Sunday School teacher and usher before her health failed.

Maxine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Rick) Brown, of Country Club Hills, Illinois; one son, Norman (Renee) Wilson Jr., of McAdory, Alabama; two granddaughters, Tasha Evans, of Tinley Park, Illinois, Sheryl (Keith) Mailey, of Indianapolis, Indiana; one great granddaughter, Laylah Cleveland; two sisters, Janet Ruffin, Alice Fay Wells; three brothers, Michael (Marcella) Ruffin, Paul (Marion) Ruffin, Louis (Darlene) Ruffin; two brothers-in-law, Arthur Jones, Henry Douglas; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Annette Wilson; two sisters, Claudia Jones, Beverly Douglas Ruffin; three brothers, Charles Wells, Theodore Wells, Maurice Ruffin.

Family and friends will gather from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. In the interest of public health, the family will observe a private funeral and committal service.

Ms. Wilson will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.