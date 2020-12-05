December 5, 2020

John W. Adams, of Edwardsburg

By Submitted

Published 7:57 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Nov. 4, 1933 — Nov. 30, 2020

John Wilbur Adams, 87, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Nov. 30, 2020, at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living after an illness.

He was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Covington, Indiana, the son of Harlan and Ruth (Hutson) Adams and moved to the Michiana area in 1952. He worked as a crane operator at Rockwell, then for the RV Industry and finally was a custodian for the Elkhart Public Schools.

John was married Feb. 14, 1953, in Edwardsburg, to Sally Ann Ort, and she passed July 25, 2011. Surviving are their twin daughters, Connie (David) Worthington, of Elkhart, and Bonnie (Elmer) Schacks, of Edwardsburg; there is one grandson, John Worthington, of South Bend; a sister, Laura Ann Killian, of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family who preceded him in passing are his parents; his beloved wife, Sally Ann; a son, John Henry Adams; brothers, Jack, Jim and Henry; and his sisters, Mary and Janet Kay.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Heritage Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Cremation has taken place and he will have an inurnment in Adamsville Cemetery next to his loving wife, Sally Ann. Memorial donations may be directed to the Edwardsburg Food Pantry at 24832 US-12 East, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

LMC Niles campus welcomes new director

Cassopolis

Cassopolis resident starts Facebook group to make Christmas dreams come true

Dowagiac

C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign rep provides update to Rotary

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Streetscape Project moving along

Buchanan

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland discuss COVID-19 immunity, quarantine practices

News

Post Office Apartments near completion

Cassopolis

Man sentenced to prison on home invasion charges

Cass County

Cass County commissioners rescind 2019 resolution, leaving Woodlands’ mental health authority status intact

Dowagiac

Dowagiac businesses look forward to ‘Holidays By Moonlight’ shopping event

Cass County

Cass County declares local state of emergency

News

Niles DART Holiday Lights Tour to go virtual

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of body armor for K9s

News

New MRI technology now available in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Giving

Niles Scream Park raises more than $109,000 for local groups

Dowagiac

SMC grad serving patients at the Cleveland Clinic Las Vegas

News

Family mourns Niles native killed following traffic stop in New Mexico

Cassopolis

Niles, Cassopolis students receive United Way scholarship awards

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools finds unique solution to serving food during remote learning

Dowagiac

Libby Ann’s set to re-open following COVID closure

Giving

Niles group aspires to spread holiday cheer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Edwardsburg