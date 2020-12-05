Charles ‘Chuck’ Bakeman, of Niles

Nov. 19, 1930 — Nov. 27, 2020

Charles “Chuck” Bakeman, 90, of Niles, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1930, in Pokagon Township, Michigan, to the late Karl R. and Rose Emma (Krohne) Bakeman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Thelma; sons, James and Dondi; siblings, Ronald Bakeman, Ted Bakeman, Janice Behnke, Robert Bakeman and Richard Bakeman. Chuck is survived by his special lady friend, Joanne Huling; brothers, Sonny (Leslee)Bakeman, of Dowagiac; Gerald (Sandy) Bakeman, of Dowagiac; and Evelyn Williams, of Dowagiac; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the local Masonic Lodge, specifically to the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital. A time of public visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19 virus, the state of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow guidelines, social distancing, mandatory mask and sanitizing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.