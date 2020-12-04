New U.S. Space Command headquarters not coming to Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — Dreams of Dowagiac hosting a space command center came crashing through the upper atmosphere in late November.

According to a press release from the Department of the Air Force, Michigan was not chosen as a finalist for its new U.S. Space Command headquarters.

The Air Force has narrowed its search to six locations across the country, including Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Patrick AFB, Florida; Peterson AFB, Colorado; Port San Antonio, Texas; and Redstone Army Airfield; Alabama.

Peterson AFB will remain the provisional location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters until a permanent location is selected and facilities are ready to support the mission.

The Department of the Air Force evaluated each location and will now conduct both virtual and on-site visits at each candidate location to assess which location is best suited to host the U.S. Space Command Headquarters, according to the release. This assessment will be based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, and costs to the Department of Defense.

According to the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturing Association, which is based out of Sterling Heights, Dowagiac was listed as one of six potential locations for a new space launch command center in Michigan. Other locations included Harrison Township, Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie and Traverse City.

Self-nominated communities from across 24 states were evaluated as potential locations for hosting the headquarters, the release states.

The location of a space command center was the latest portion of MAMA’s Michigan Launch Initiative program, which focuses on developing a spaceport facility for the launch of rockets carrying small and mid-sized satellites into low earth orbit from horizontal and vertical platforms, and a command center to manage post-launch satellite operations.

The Michigan command center would have supported the planned satellite launch sites near Marquette, Michigan and Oscoda, Michigan. The command center would have brought in more than $1 billion in funding and 40,000 jobs to the state, according to MAMA.

The Dowagiac Municipal Airport, which would have hosted the command center, features a 4,700-foot runway and a new 1,080 square-foot terminal, with construction on a six T hangar currently underway.

“This airport is an asset,” said airport manager Oscar Azevedo during an October interview. “It plays a big part in trying to attract business and tourists into town. There’s a fairly large demand for airspace and aircraft which will generate revenue for the airport.”

The Department of the Air Force anticipates selecting the preferred location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters in early 2021.