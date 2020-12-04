December 4, 2020

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

By Christina Clark

Published 3:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

BUCHANAN — Buchanan Community Schools students have been learning remotely for nearly four weeks. However, remote learning and COVID-19 will not be stopping the middle and high school bands from giving a unique, virtual concert series.

Both the Buchanan Bucks Middle and High School bands will perform a “Home for the Holidays” themed concert online next week.

“Pulling it together has been a labor of love, on all of our parts,” said Deanna Russell, director bands for BCS. “[The students] will be able to walk away from it having still put this music together.”

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the Middle School Winter Concert will debut online. On Wednesday, also at 6 p.m., the High School Winter Concert will have its own debut.

As students will not be in one room performing together, there will be another visual aspect to the experience.

“Students are sending photos of themselves as they are working on preparing for the concerts,” Russell said. “They are submitting photos of themselves with the ‘home for the holidays’ theme. Think Christmas sweaters, to really sell that warm, fuzzy feeling when you about being home to celebrate.”

The student musicians have gotten firsthand experience as studio artists in preparation for the concert.

“The students have been using Soundtrap software, recording their own parts by themselves,” Russell said.

Once the recordings were received, the band director and assistant became audio engineers. The songs have been edited together to create the full band sound, with each of the 150 students involved in the two bands included.

“I don’t think that any of us thought a year ago that we would like to perform a virtual concert,” Russell said. “All of your band members have to learn their music on their own, and then you have to put every individual’s recording together, but here we are. We are fortunate enough that our administration saw the value in getting a high-quality music education in school and at home.”

Russell said having the technology available for just this circumstance has been a great experience.

She has also seen students working together during the Google Meet classroom sessions.

“We are able to share with them what we have found [as educators], and the students are able to share with each other what they find works,” Russell said.

The concerts will play live on the YouTube platform, and be linked from the Buchanan Bands Facebook page. They will stay up on the channel and be available to enjoy watching again.

“My job as band director doesn’t end with showing technique,” Russell said. “I’m showing [students] how to adapt and handle when life throws them a wildcard. They will walk away from this having something to show for it. Every day, I am increasingly proud of the people they are becoming along the way.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign rep provides update to Rotary

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Streetscape Project moving along

Buchanan

Bucks Band to host virtual concert

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland discuss COVID-19 immunity, quarantine practices

News

Post Office Apartments near completion

Cassopolis

Man sentenced to prison on home invasion charges

Cass County

Cass County commissioners rescind 2019 resolution, leaving Woodlands’ mental health authority status intact

Dowagiac

Dowagiac businesses look forward to ‘Holidays By Moonlight’ shopping event

Cass County

Cass County declares local state of emergency

News

Niles DART Holiday Lights Tour to go virtual

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of body armor for K9s

News

New MRI technology now available in Niles

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Giving

Niles Scream Park raises more than $109,000 for local groups

Dowagiac

SMC grad serving patients at the Cleveland Clinic Las Vegas

News

Family mourns Niles native killed following traffic stop in New Mexico

Cassopolis

Niles, Cassopolis students receive United Way scholarship awards

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools finds unique solution to serving food during remote learning

Dowagiac

Libby Ann’s set to re-open following COVID closure

Giving

Niles group aspires to spread holiday cheer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Health discusses COVID-19 vaccine deployment

News

Teens arraigned on felony charges following police pursuit