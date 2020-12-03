December 3, 2020

Niles Scream Park raises more than $109,000 for local groups

Published 3:58 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

NILES — The Niles Scream Park, one of Michiana’s most popular autumn attractions, recently completed another successful season at its always changing 44 acre site on Mayflower Road between Niles and Buchanan.

This year, the 47th consecutive year for running the project, the Scream Park raised over

$109,000 for more than 60 area children’s organizations, civic groups and other charities. Proceeds benefitted local school and service organizations including groups such as the Boy Scouts, the Make a Wish Foundation, Pets Connect, Niles High School Band Boosters and the Relay For Life (American Cancer Society). The funds raised also will be used for four college scholarships for local high school seniors.  Since 1996, the Scream Park has donated over

$2,100,000.

In addition to the cash donations, the Niles Scream Park supported many local causes, auctions and benefits with ticket donations totaling more than $1,200.

The project included seven haunted attractions and provided volunteer opportunities both in construction and operation of the Scream Park. Plans are underway for even more frightening additions in the coming year. More than 21,000 hours were volunteered by more than 390 different people before and during its 22 nights of operation to prepare and operate the seasonal attraction.

The year also marked a visit from interior visitor number 2,200,000. Morgan Fentress, of Crown Point, Indiana, was the special milestone visitor. She received a gift pack when she visited the Scream Park on Sunday, Oct. 11 with her friend Mario Rodriguez, of Crown Point, Indiana.

