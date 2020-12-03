December 3, 2020

New MRI technology now available in Niles

By Submitted

Published 6:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

NILES – A new magnetic resonance imaging system, used to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body, is now available for patients at Lakeland Hospital Niles. The fixed MRI replaces a mobile unit and increases appointment availability from four to seven days a week. The MRI also features a wider opening and more advanced scanning technology allowing radiology providers to perform additional procedures such as breast MRI and advanced vascular MRI.

“We are excited to offer this advanced imaging technology for our patients,” said Tyson Stewart, director of radiology patient care services, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “By having an MRI system available 24/7 at Lakeland Hospital Niles, it will eliminate the need to transfer patients to other facilities due to scheduling limitations and will allow patients to receive the care they need close to home.”

The project also includes facility renovations to the radiology department entrance and patient waiting area with a focus on enhanced patient experience and wayfinding within the hospital. To learn more, or to schedule an appointment, call Niles Radiology at (269) 687-1435.

