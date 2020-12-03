December 3, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:46 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 6,695 COVID-19 cases and 116 related deaths. That number is up from 113 deaths reported Wednesday.

Nearby Van Buren County also reported two new COVID-19 deaths, reporting 2,899 cases and 47 deaths Thursday. That number is up from 45 deaths reported Wednesday.

Cass County reported 2,160 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,818 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 380,343 COVID-19 cases and 9,580 related deaths.

