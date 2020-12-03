December 3, 2020

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of body armor for K9s

By Submitted

Published 7:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K9s Blek, Maxx and Mika have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests were embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c) (3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.  K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.  Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978.

