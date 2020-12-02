December 2, 2020

Teens arraigned on felony charges following police pursuit

By Staff Report

Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

NILES — Two Niles teens were arraigned in Berrien County Court Wednesday on felony charges following a Tuesday afternoon police pursuit.

One 17-year-old male was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a felony carrying a potential sentence of 10 years in prison, tampering with evidence, a four-year felony, felony firearm, a consecutive two-year felony, and resisting and obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony. His bond was set at $5,000.

A second 17-year-old male was charged third-degree fleeing and eluding police, a felony that carries a potential sentence of five years in prison. His bond was set at $2,500.

In accordance with Michigan law, both teens are being charged as adults.

The charges stem from a Tuesday afternoon a vehicle pursuit and crash in the city of Niles.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle fled a Niles city police officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop for a registration violation. The vehicle fled north on M-51 heading out of the city limits, with the officer in pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle lost control near Pucker Street, causing the vehicle to go off road and crash down the steep river embankment. Four male occupants got out of the crashed vehicle, and the pursuing officer saw one of the occupants throw a firearm into the river.

This same occupant jumped into the river in an attempt to escape.

All four occupants were eventually detained by police. Two of the occupants were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries, while the other two were lodged at the Niles Police Department facing criminal charges. The firearm that was thrown into the river by one of the occupants was recovered by police, at which point officers discovered the firearm to have been reported stolen.

Both of the arrested teens are next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.

Print Article

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Health discusses COVID-19 vaccine deployment

News

Teens arraigned on felony charges following police pursuit

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces new southwest Michigan regional manager

Dowagiac

National Guard to host TroopsGiving Food Drive in Dowagiac

Berrien County

Michigan State Police seeks participants for National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

Business

Shelton’s Farm Market helping to feed families in need with holiday gift baskets

Giving

Niles dealership collects food, toys for those in need

News

With stolen cars on the rise, Niles police urge drivers to lock vehicles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club, Rotary Foundation gifts $1,000 to C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan announces new CEO

News

Niles teens arrested following vehicle pursuit

News

Two sheriff’s deputies treated following Niles Township apartment fire

Dowagiac

Construction begins on Dowagiac District Library’s Carnegie building

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Cottage Gallery to host Santa for holiday event

Dowagiac

Tree of Love Campaign to host virtual celebration Thursday

Giving

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation grants $20,000 to help City of Niles fund home repairs

News

Niles River Santa sets sail

Business

Dowagiac tree farm sees business soar amid pandemic

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Amtrak depot gets dressed for Christmas

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Following Thanksgiving weekend, Michigan reports 360,449 cases, 9,134 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Foundation Board stakes annual appeal to Strong Start

Business

Business owners adapt to unusual Small Business Saturday

News

Niles woman sentenced for drug possession