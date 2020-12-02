Pflug, Ward earn All-Southwest 10 soccer honors
CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference champion Hartford had five players named first team on the All-Conference soccer squad, which was released recently.
Overall, the Indians had nine players selected by the coaches.
Hartford’s Aaron Robles was named captain of the squad, while Kaden Johnson was named the goalie captain.
Cassopolis had two players named first team, and six were selected overall.
Logan Pflug and Buster Ward were selected first-team. Steven Christopher and Cole Millirans were second team picks, while Daniel Carlos and William Westphal were honorable mention selections.
ALL-SOUTHWEST 10 SOCCER
First team
- Aaron Robles, Hartford
- • Kaden Johnson, Hartford
Alan Gonzalez, Hartford
Kevin Parra, Hartford
Caiden Smith, Hartford
Jesus Aquirre, Bangor
Rolando Munoz, Bangor
Alex Arias, Bloomingdale
Antonio Garcia, Bloomingdale
Logan Pflug, Cassopolis
Buster Ward, Cassopolis
- Captain
- • Goalie Captain
Second Team
Leonardo Puga, Bangor
Gael Ramirez, Bangor
Miguel Lopez, Bloomingdale
Andy Sustaita, Bloomingdale
Steven Christopher, Cassopolis
Cole Millirans, Cassopolis
Danny Gutierrez, Hartford
Yael Lopez-Sanchez, Hartford
Honorable Mention
Bangor: Adam Carillo, Fernando Munoz; Bloomingdale: Alexus Castillo, Esteban Luke; Cassopolis: Daniel Carlos, William Westphal; Hartford: Erik Morales, Jose Rios
Buchanan duo named to Division 4 All-Region
BUCHANAN — The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, despite having not yet completed the 2020 season due to a... read more