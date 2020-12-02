Pflug, Ward earn All-Southwest 10 soccer honors

CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference champion Hartford had five players named first team on the All-Conference soccer squad, which was released recently.

Overall, the Indians had nine players selected by the coaches.

Hartford’s Aaron Robles was named captain of the squad, while Kaden Johnson was named the goalie captain.

Cassopolis had two players named first team, and six were selected overall.

Logan Pflug and Buster Ward were selected first-team. Steven Christopher and Cole Millirans were second team picks, while Daniel Carlos and William Westphal were honorable mention selections.

ALL-SOUTHWEST 10 SOCCER

First team

Aaron Robles, Hartford

• Kaden Johnson, Hartford

Alan Gonzalez, Hartford

Kevin Parra, Hartford

Caiden Smith, Hartford

Jesus Aquirre, Bangor

Rolando Munoz, Bangor

Alex Arias, Bloomingdale

Antonio Garcia, Bloomingdale

Logan Pflug, Cassopolis

Buster Ward, Cassopolis

Captain

• Goalie Captain

Second Team

Leonardo Puga, Bangor

Gael Ramirez, Bangor

Miguel Lopez, Bloomingdale

Andy Sustaita, Bloomingdale

Steven Christopher, Cassopolis

Cole Millirans, Cassopolis

Danny Gutierrez, Hartford

Yael Lopez-Sanchez, Hartford

Honorable Mention

Bangor: Adam Carillo, Fernando Munoz; Bloomingdale: Alexus Castillo, Esteban Luke; Cassopolis: Daniel Carlos, William Westphal; Hartford: Erik Morales, Jose Rios