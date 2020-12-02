December 2, 2020

Merrill Cady, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:59 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

July 20, 1956 — Nov. 26, 2020

Merrill Cady, 64, of Niles, passed away at his home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. 

Merrill was born on July 20, 1956, to the late Merrill J. Cady and Doris I. Dornan.

After graduating from high school, Merrill joined the U.S. Army and later became a self-employed carpenter. He was very detail-oriented when it came to construction and carpentry; so much so that his children often said “Nobody does it like Merrill Lee!” was his business motto. Merrill was always helping others out, enjoyed building projects and things for family and friends, fishing, hunting, and just relaxing with his family while drinking a beer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merrill Cady and Doris Dornan; and sister, Melody Lanier.

Merrill is survived by his children, Angla (David) Sharpe, of Mishawaka, Brandon (Nicole) Cady, of Niles, Heith Nikodem, of Niles, Josh Nikodem, of Niles, Caleb (Lindzey) Nikodem, of Niles, Nikole Nikodem, of Niles, Michael Nickodem, of Niles, and Kira (David) Rowe, of Niles; 22 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Greg (Tam) Wadsworth, of South Bend, Rick (Sherry Flick) Wadsworth, of Niles, Trent Wadsworth, of Niles, Randy (Donna) Cady, of Hastings, Michigan, Dawn (Ken) Cady, of Texas; a special nephew and wonderful friend, Lee Wadsworth, of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.

Merrill has been cremated, and his family will be hosting a memorial gathering at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1068 Kish Road, in Niles.

Those wishing to make a donation in Merrill’s memory may do so to their local Disabled American Veterans chapter.

Condolences, photos and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

