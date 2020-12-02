Mary Lu Rudell Radde, of Niles and Edwardsburg

April 25, 1942 — Nov. 25, 2020

Mary Lu Rudell Radde, 78, of Niles, and Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Nov. 25, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born April 25, 1942, in Berrien Springs, the daughter of George and Ethel (Goff) Rudell and was a graduate of Berrien Springs High School in 1960.

She spent the last 30 years with her husband, Don, as a full-time worker-relationship in “Captain’s Enterprises.” Her favorite business to be working in was Captain’s Pizzeria in Edwardsburg.

Mary Lu had been a friend of Donald Radde for many years and on July 4, 2008, she married Don in Edwardsburg, and he survives with her children, Tiree Crawford, of Springfield, Missouri, Michael Crawford, of Arizona, and Lori Caldwood, of Buchanan; and two step-children, David Radde, of Grand Rapids, and Mechelle Dasmann, of Edwardsburg. There are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also has a sister, Elaine (Bill) Graves, of Benton Harbor. Family who preceded her in passing are her parents; and a sister, Kathy Broman.

Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place in the spring of 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Berrien Springs.

Memorial donations are to be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.