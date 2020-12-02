June 7, 1921 — Sept. 23, 2020

Leland F. Stevens, formerly of Niles, died Sept. 23, 2020, in Venice, Florida.

He was born in June 7, 1921, in Battle Creek, Michigan.

He married Grace G. Stevens (Behm) in 1946 (deceased 2002).

Leland served in the U.S. Army in World War II from June ‘42 to Nov. ‘45 in France and Germany.

Leland retired from Bendix Products after 30 years in 1981 when he and Grace moved to Venice Florida. He worked for Publix Supermarkets in Venice for 16 years.

Surviving is one son, James, also of Florida; one sister-in-law, Bonnie M. Behm, of Niles; and many nieces and nephews.