Honor Credit Union announces new southwest Michigan regional manager

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Honor Credit Union recently announced the new regional manager of its southwest Michigan locations.

Chad Paluzzi, originally from South Bend, Indiana, will lead southwest Michigan member centers including Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs, Buchanan, Coloma, Decatur, Dowagiac, Niles, Paw Paw, South Haven, Stevensville and St. Joseph.

Paluzzi holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University. He lives in Kalamazoo with his wife, Stacy, and their three kids. In his free time, Paluzzi loves to travel, golf and play tennis.

With nearly 18 years of banking experience, Paluzzi comes to Honor Credit Union ready to focus on the “member journey, setting us apart from the competition by ensuring the absolute best member experience,” he said.

Paluzzi said he reecognizes the difficulties facing the credit union’s members today.

“Today more than ever, our communities need a helping hand, a guiding voice, and caring teammates to ensure their financial future is sound,” he said. “I look forward to continuing that hard work and expanding our membership throughout lower Michigan.”