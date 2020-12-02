December 3, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

By Staff Report

Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported new COVID-19 death Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 6,592 COVID-19 cases and 113 related deaths. That number is up from 112 deaths reported Tuesday

Nearby Cass County reported 2,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 2,852 cases and 45 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,785 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 373,197 COVID-19 cases and 9,405 related deaths.

