December 1, 2020

Dodd earns first-team All-Southwest 10

By Staff Report

Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference champion Mendon dominated the all-conference volleyball team with four players on the first team and eight players honored overall.

The Hornets were led by Anna Smith, who was named captain of the team.

Cassopolis had five players earn all-conference honors, led by first-team selection Zaniya Dodd. Gabby Rowan and Jadin Wolfe were second-team selections, while Taylor Herwick and Ryli Burks were named honorable mention.

Marcellus’ Rachel Mihills and Emma Holmes were named to the honorable mention portion of the squad.

ALL-SOUTHWEST 10 VOLLEYBALL

First Team

  • Anna Smith, Mendon

Alexis Ames, Mendon

Andrea Hoffman, Mendon

Izzy Smith, Mendon

Rainie Atherton, White Pigeon

Olivia Kuiper, Bangor

Amara Littlefield, Bangor

Zaniya Dodd, Cassopolis

Isabella Kessler, Centreville

Kate Miles, Centreville

Grace Nighswonger, Centreville

Sarah Stauffer, Centreville

  • Captain

 

Second Team

Kaitlyn Kite, Bangor

Gabby Rowan, Cassopolis

Jadin Wolfe, Cassopolis

Savannah Miller, Centreville

Gwen Grosvenor, Decatur

Makenna Cupp, Mendon

Payton Griffith, Mendon

Zinnia Hartwick, White Pigeon

 

Honorable Mention

Bangor: Abby Moench, Cloe Hull; Bloomingdale: Allison Starbuck, Aquinnah Kelly; Cassopolis: Taylor Herwick, Ryli Burks; Centerville: Kamryn Troyer, Danielle Stauffer; Decatur: Lauren Ogrin, Morgan Hall; Hartford: Alexis Snodgrass, Khashya McCoy; Marcellus: Rachel Mihills, Emma Holmes; Mendon: Ryley Mullin, Caylena Briggs; White Pigeon Lauren Dressler

