SMC Foundation Board stakes annual appeal to Strong Start

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College Foundation’s annual Campaign for Students raced off to a strong start thanks to its Board of Directors donating more than $30,000.

Foundation members include President Dr. Carole Schmidt, Vice President Tom Carlson, Treasurer Susan Coulston, Secretary Dr. Joe Odenwald, Directors Jan Barkell, Michele Boyd, Ginny Crawford, Sue Dobrich, Julie Dye, Priscilla Gatties, Terry Groth, Ron Gunn, Deborah Hackworth, Tom Jerdon, Duke Jones, Dick Judd, Krin Jurgensen, Ann McCuistion, Becky Moore, Patty Patano, Kim Scarpone, George Wehrle and Development Director Nate Swords.

“As a board, our belief is that if we are asking others to give, we must set an example,” Schmidt said. “Our board is very generous and giving, which makes them such an effective group.”

“I am grateful for the great example set by our foundation board, and all those individuals and entities that contribute to the worthy cause of student scholarships,” added SMC President Dr. Joe Odenwald.

The campaign kicks off in conjunction with the Dec. 1 National Day of Giving on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, with 100-percent of money raised allocated to student scholarships.

“I’m very proud of this group of voluntary board directors for their continual support of our students,” Swords said. “Over half of our students are considered financially at need by federal guidelines, so efforts like these go a long way in opening doors and providing students access to higher education and vocational training.

“Our Board of Directors understands both the value of education in our community and the impact that paying it forward can have on an individual’s life.”