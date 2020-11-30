November 30, 2020

PHOTO STORY: Town and Country Garden Club decorates downtown Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 12:11 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

DOWAGIAC  — The Town and Country Garden Club recently decorated planters in downtown Dowagiac for the holiday season. The planters, filled with holiday greenery and other festive decor, are placed throughout the downtown district for the duration of the holiday season. (Submitted photos)

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Following Thanksgiving weekend, Michigan reports 360,449 cases, 9,134 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Foundation Board stakes annual appeal to Strong Start

Business

Business owners adapt to unusual Small Business Saturday

News

Niles woman sentenced for drug possession

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Town and Country Garden Club decorates downtown Dowagiac

Cass County

One injured by falling tree

News

City of Niles receives grant award for home repairs

Cass County

Two killed in Cass County house fire

Edwardsburg

Facebook matching offers ESC new opportunity on Giving Tuesday

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to open Town Hall event space

Cassopolis

Cassopolis set to take a Christmas Cruise

Cassopolis

Village of Cassopolis approves resolution to co-sign EDA Grant for MEC

Business

Cassopolis manufacturer donates to ACTION Ministries

Cass County

Woodlands receives grant to provide support to inmates facing addiction

Education

Niles fine arts teacher awarded grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac nonprofit donates Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

Giving

Drive-up Thanksgiving event serves 300

Cass County

Police investigating suspicious death of 29-year-old found in vehicle

Berrien County

Berrien County Farm Bureau donates turkeys to families in need

Berrien County

LMC continues remote delivery options for spring semester

Berrien County

23 animals adopted during Honor Credit Union’s Adoption Days at Berrien County Animal Control

Berrien County

Holidays, COVID-19 pose mental health stresses, experts say

News

Hometown Christmas at Amtrak Deport canceled

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post welcomes new commander