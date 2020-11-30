Pet of the Week
Dawn is 2 to 3 years old. This sweetheart would love nothing more than to show you affection, according to volunteers. She is tolerant of dogs and improves being comfortable around them. She is fine with cats, spayed, microchipped and current on shots. Find a complete adoption application at sevenstarrescue.org or leave a message at (269) 588-0470.
