COVID-19 UPDATE: Following Thanksgiving weekend, Michigan reports 360,449 cases, 9,134 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 did not break for Thanksgiving, with case numbers continuing to rise, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 6,412 COVID-19 cases and 111 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 2,060 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 2,733 cases and 42 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,659 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 360,449 COVID-19 cases and 9,134 related deaths.