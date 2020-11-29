Two killed in Cass County house fire

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Two people died in a Porter Township fire Friday Saturday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The department was called to assist the Porter Fire Department with a house fire in 70000 block of Tharp Lake Road, Porter Township, a rural township in Edwardsburg, at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.

Patricia Cloud, 69, and Brandon Cloud, 37, were unable to escape from the home and succumbed to injuries from the fire.

The case remains under investigation. Details regarding the cause of the fire were unavailable.

Assisting in this incident was SEPSA Fire and EMS, Penn Fire, Central Cass Fire, Edwardsburg Fire and EMS, Osolo Fire, Bristol Fire, Cleveland Fire, and Michigan State Police.