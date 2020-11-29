November 30, 2020

Two killed in Cass County house fire

By Staff Report

Published 7:39 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Two people died in a Porter Township fire Friday Saturday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The department was called to assist the Porter Fire Department with a house fire in 70000 block of Tharp Lake Road, Porter Township, a rural township in Edwardsburg, at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.

Patricia Cloud, 69, and Brandon Cloud, 37, were unable to escape from the home and succumbed to injuries from the fire.

The case remains under investigation. Details regarding the cause of the fire were unavailable.

Assisting in this incident was SEPSA Fire and EMS, Penn Fire, Central Cass Fire, Edwardsburg Fire and EMS, Osolo Fire, Bristol Fire, Cleveland Fire, and Michigan State Police.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Two killed in Cass County house fire

Edwardsburg

Facebook matching offers ESC new opportunity on Giving Tuesday

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to open Town Hall event space

Cassopolis

Cassopolis set to take a Christmas Cruise

Cassopolis

Village of Cassopolis approves resolution to co-sign EDA Grant for MEC

Business

Cassopolis manufacturer donates to ACTION Ministries

Cass County

Woodlands receives grant to provide support to inmates facing addiction

Education

Niles fine arts teacher awarded grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac nonprofit donates Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

Giving

Drive-up Thanksgiving event serves 300

Cass County

Police investigating suspicious death of 29-year-old found in vehicle

Berrien County

Berrien County Farm Bureau donates turkeys to families in need

Berrien County

LMC continues remote delivery options for spring semester

Berrien County

23 animals adopted during Honor Credit Union’s Adoption Days at Berrien County Animal Control

Berrien County

Holidays, COVID-19 pose mental health stresses, experts say

News

Hometown Christmas at Amtrak Deport canceled

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post welcomes new commander

DEVELOPING NEWS

Niles native shot during altercation with New Mexico police

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate food to families in need

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

News

City finalizing plans on outdoor dining district

Cass County

Cass County Chief Judge receives lifetime achievement award from the Michigan Supreme Court

Business

Dowagiac restaurants rely on alternative service options to make ends meet

Cassopolis

Cass County Medical Care Facility staff boost spirits amid COVID-19