Buchanan dominates BCS All-Conference team
BUCHANAN — Led by the offensive and defensive most valuable players, the Buchanan Bucks dominated the All-BCS Conference football team, which was released recently.
The Bucks had nine players earn first-team all-conference honors, including Johnny Rager, who was named the offensive MVP, and Gavin Fazi, who was the defensively MVP.
Buchanan went undefeated during the shortened regular season and reached the Division 6 District championship game before falling to state powerhouse Constantine.
“This was a special season for Buchanan,” said Buchanan coach Mark Frey. “We had 50 amazing young men on this team, who all believed we could do something special. With the leadership of our 16 seniors, we were able to attack our goals and achieve many of them, including going undefeated in the regular season and winning the conference.”
Rager rushed for 528 yards on 65 carries for an average of 8.1 yards per play with seven touchdowns.
Fazi led the Bucks with 71 total tackles, including 51 solo stops. He also had 17 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and three pass break-ups.
Earning first-team all-conference honors on offense were Conner Legault, who stepped in for starting quarterback Levi Zelmer, who suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game of the season, Blaize Orphanidis and Jamin Purtha. Logan Grwinski was the all-conference kicker.
All-conference selections on defense were Troy Holloway, Darius Griggs and Keeghan Pelley.
“My staff and I are so proud of the effort and determination of this team, even in our last game, they fought to the very end, including breaking the school record for longest kickoff return in school history in the final seconds of the season,” Frey said. “We love these young men. We wish the seniors the best in their futures and we are excited to get back to work with the underclassmen in preparation for the future of this program.”
Brandywine had a pair of first-team selections on offense in Gabe Gouin and Phillip McLaurin. Colin Hess was the lone Niles player selected.
On defense, the Vikings had Dakota Hinkle named first-team.
All-BCS Conference Football
Offensive MVP — Johnny Rager, Buchanan
First Team Offense
Johnny Rager, Buchanan
Conner Legault, Buchanan
Blaize Orphanidis, Buchanan
Jamin Purtha, Buchanan
Trevor Winkel, South Haven
Preston Calvert, South Haven
Colin Hess, Niles
Jamal Hailey, Berrien Springs
Gabe Gouin, Brandywine
Phillip McLaurin, Brandywine
Skylar George, Comstock
Special Teams Player
Logan Grwinski, Buchanan — Kicker
Honorable Mention
Carsen Pyle, Berrien Springs
Carl Owen, Comstock
Trent Till, South Haven
Ray Woodall, South Haven
Michael Palmer, Brandywine
Chase Andres, Niles
Defensive MVP
Gavin Fazi, Buchanan
First Team Defense
Gavin Fazi, Buchanan
Troy Holloway, Buchanan
Darius Griggs, Buchanan
Keeghan Pelley, Buchanan
Travis Jordan, South Haven
Xander Willett, South Haven
Dakota Hinkle, Niles
Zeb Bodtke, Berrien Springs
Marshall McFarland, Berrien Springs
Kareem Owens, Comstock
Honorable Mention
Caleb Stewart, Buchanan
Drew Glavin, Buchanan
Com Shaver, Comstock
Israel Patterson, Comstock
Nick Berry, Niles
Carter Hinkle, Niles
Eliot Williamson, South Haven
Michael Palmer, Brandywine
Hunter Heath, Brandywine
Cassopolis set to take a Christmas Cruise
CASSOPOLIS — In many communities throughout the state of Michigan, holiday plans have had to be altered, postponed or canceled... read more