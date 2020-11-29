November 30, 2020

Buchanan’s Johnny Rager (38) was named the BCS Offensive Most Valuable Player for 2020. (Leader photo/KELLY SWEENEY)

Buchanan dominates BCS All-Conference team

By Scott Novak

Published 3:25 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020

BUCHANAN — Led by the offensive and defensive most valuable players, the Buchanan Bucks dominated the All-BCS Conference football team, which was released recently.

The Bucks had nine players earn first-team all-conference honors, including Johnny Rager, who was named the offensive MVP, and Gavin Fazi, who was the defensively MVP.

Buchanan went undefeated during the shortened regular season and reached the Division 6 District championship game before falling to state powerhouse Constantine.

“This was a special season for Buchanan,” said Buchanan coach Mark Frey. “We had 50 amazing young men on this team, who all believed we could do something special. With the leadership of our 16 seniors, we were able to attack our goals and achieve many of them, including going undefeated in the regular season and winning the conference.”

The Bucks’ Gavin Fazi (81) was the Most Valuable Player on defense in the BCS. (Leader photo/KELLY SWEENEY)

Rager rushed for 528 yards on 65 carries for an average of 8.1 yards per play with seven touchdowns.

Fazi led the Bucks with 71 total tackles, including 51 solo stops. He also had 17 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and three pass break-ups.

Earning first-team all-conference honors on offense were Conner Legault, who stepped in for starting quarterback Levi Zelmer, who suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game of the season, Blaize Orphanidis and Jamin Purtha. Logan Grwinski was the all-conference kicker.

All-conference selections on defense were Troy Holloway, Darius Griggs and Keeghan Pelley.

“My staff and I are so proud of the effort and determination of this team, even in our last game, they fought to the very end, including breaking the school record for longest kickoff return in school history in the final seconds of the season,” Frey said. “We love these young men. We wish the seniors the best in their futures and we are excited to get back to work with the underclassmen in preparation for the future of this program.”

Brandywine had a pair of first-team selections on offense in Gabe Gouin and Phillip McLaurin. Colin Hess was the lone Niles player selected.

On defense, the Vikings had Dakota Hinkle named first-team.

 

All-BCS Conference Football

Offensive MVP — Johnny Rager, Buchanan

 

First Team Offense

Johnny Rager, Buchanan

Conner Legault, Buchanan

Blaize Orphanidis, Buchanan

Jamin Purtha, Buchanan

Trevor Winkel, South Haven

Preston Calvert, South Haven

Colin Hess, Niles

Jamal Hailey, Berrien Springs

Gabe Gouin, Brandywine

Phillip McLaurin, Brandywine

Skylar George, Comstock

 

Special Teams Player

Logan Grwinski, Buchanan — Kicker

 

Honorable Mention

Carsen Pyle, Berrien Springs

Carl Owen, Comstock

Trent Till, South Haven

Ray Woodall, South Haven

Michael Palmer, Brandywine

Chase Andres, Niles

 

Defensive MVP

Gavin Fazi, Buchanan

 

First Team Defense

Gavin Fazi, Buchanan

Troy Holloway, Buchanan

Darius Griggs, Buchanan

Keeghan Pelley, Buchanan

Travis Jordan, South Haven

Xander Willett, South Haven

Dakota Hinkle, Niles

Zeb Bodtke, Berrien Springs

Marshall McFarland, Berrien Springs

Kareem Owens, Comstock

 

Honorable Mention

Caleb Stewart, Buchanan

Drew Glavin, Buchanan

Com Shaver, Comstock

Israel Patterson, Comstock

Nick Berry, Niles

Carter Hinkle, Niles

Eliot Williamson, South Haven

Michael Palmer, Brandywine

Hunter Heath, Brandywine

