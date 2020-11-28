November 28, 2020

NELDON: Five reasons to shop local

By Ambrosia Neldon

Published 9:05 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

This week, our tummies were stuffed with turkey and all the fixings. We’ve taken advantage of Black Friday deals at larger retailers, and now it’s time for my favorite holiday of the week: Small Business Saturday.

Although many of us are heeding warnings to avoid crowds and shop online this year, it’s important to note that small businesses can still be supported from the comfort and safety of your living room. Most local businesses offer online ordering, curbside pickup, appointment shopping and/or capacity limits.

Though these items may not come with same-day shopping like some of their larger competitors, there is plenty of reason — and plenty of time — to opt for shopping local this holiday season. Here are five:

Invest in your community. When you spend money locally, the majority of your hard-earned paycheck stays in your community. Locally owned businesses are more likely to source products from other local businesses and employ residents of the community in which they serve. Not to mention — local taxes enable your local officials to invest in your community.

Increase property value. When searching for a place to start families, homeowners are more likely to choose to reside in a community with a prospering business district. The convenience of nearby shopping, the charm of unique local businesses and the sense of community that comes with a vibrant downtown district attracts homeowners — and other businesses!

Give back. Who do you call when you need a sponsor for the annual golf outing? Who donates pizza to your child’s class party, or hosts a fundraiser for a neighbor in need? Our local businesses give back to their customers all year round. Shopping local is a great way to thank them — and ensure that they may make more contributions for years to come.

Find one-of-a-kind gifts. Because our local businesses are one-of-a-kind, you can find gifts here that you can’t find anywhere else. Shop for treasure in one of our many antique or vintage stores. Give the gift of a night out of the house by purchasing a gift card from one of our local eateries, or for services from one of our hair salons, spas or fitness centers.

It’s been a rough year! Last, but certainly not least, 2020 has been one for the history books. While all of us have been impacted in some way, locally owned businesses have been hit harder than most, thanks to efforts that have shut down various industries in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Now more than ever our businesses need your support.

This week, we were reminded of all we have to be thankful for in spite of an exceptionally challenging year. Let’s keep that positive mindset and ensure that our local businesses have plenty to be thankful for this holiday season.

To find out how you can support our local businesses, visit the webpages for chambers of commerce in Niles, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg and Buchanan.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Edwardsburg

Facebook matching offers ESC new opportunity on Giving Tuesday

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to open Town Hall event space

Cassopolis

Cassopolis set to take a Christmas Cruise

Cassopolis

Village of Cassopolis approves resolution to co-sign EDA Grant for MEC

Business

Cassopolis manufacturer donates to ACTION Ministries

Cass County

Woodlands receives grant to provide support to inmates facing addiction

Education

Niles fine arts teacher awarded grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac nonprofit donates Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

Giving

Drive-up Thanksgiving event serves 300

Cass County

Police investigating suspicious death of 29-year-old found in vehicle

Berrien County

Berrien County Farm Bureau donates turkeys to families in need

Berrien County

LMC continues remote delivery options for spring semester

Berrien County

23 animals adopted during Honor Credit Union’s Adoption Days at Berrien County Animal Control

Berrien County

Holidays, COVID-19 pose mental health stresses, experts say

News

Hometown Christmas at Amtrak Deport canceled

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post welcomes new commander

DEVELOPING NEWS

Niles native shot during altercation with New Mexico police

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate food to families in need

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

News

City finalizing plans on outdoor dining district

Cass County

Cass County Chief Judge receives lifetime achievement award from the Michigan Supreme Court

Business

Dowagiac restaurants rely on alternative service options to make ends meet

Cassopolis

Cass County Medical Care Facility staff boost spirits amid COVID-19

Business

Small business Saturday on for Niles