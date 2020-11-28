Michael D. James, of Elkhart

Nov. 12, 1944 — Nov. 20, 2020

Michael Dennis James, 76, of Elkhart, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, just eight days after his 76th birthday.

His life began Nov. 12, 1944, in South Bend, the youngest of five children born to the union of Vernell and Zeral James.

Michael loved being around his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He retired from Bayer in Elkhart.

Michael will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by three sons, Steve (Sakiko) Arnold, of Matteson, Illinois, Mark (Simone) James, of Colorado Spinrgs, Colorado, Anthony (Amy) James, of Elkhart; 12 grandchildren, Julian Arnold, Shawn Arnold, Damarkus James, Kiera James, Coty (Amanda) James, Brandon James, Austin James, Dawson Murphy, Derek (Jessica) James, Bryant (Taylor) James, Alexis James, Morgan Annis; seven great-grandchildren, Reighlynne James, Mathew James, Mayson James, Colton James, Brock James, Myles James, Lincoln James, Rhea Hively; one sister, Sonja Floyd, of Texas; one brother, Cornell (Juana) James, of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Aaron James; and two brothers, Ronald James and Warren James.

Family and friends will gather from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. In the interest of public safety, the family will observe a private funeral service.

Mr. James’ remains will be laid to rest in Calvin Community Cemetery in Calvin Township, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.