Gary A. Retherford

Nov. 25, 1941 — Nov. 7, 2020

Gary Alan Retherford, 78, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. His life began Nov. 25, 1941, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, born to David and Mary Elizabeth Retherford. He married Charlotte Ann “Charlie” Ludwig.

He is survived by his wife, Charlie Retherford; son, Jeff Retherford; daughters, Christine Zubrow, Holly Brooks and Danielle Woodard; great grandchild, Landon Lamar; and sister, Nancy Ossman.

Family and friends will gather from 1 until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Gary and Charlie’s home for a celebration of Gary’s life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message and read complete obituary online: wagnercares.com.