Frank Arnold, of Buchanan

Nov. 30, 1949 — Nov. 23, 2020

Frank Arnold, 70, of Buchanan, went home to be with The Lord on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.

He was born on Nov. 30, 1949, to the late Horace and Mildred (Weaks) Arnold in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Frank enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps and served his country proudly receiving an honorable discharge.

On June 1, 1973, Frank wed D. Lou (Owens) Arnold at a ceremony in Bridgeman.

He has owned and operated his own business D & D Builders, formerly D & D Drywall and painting. He was a faithful member of Bethel Apostolic Tabernacle in Buchanan. Frank was a hard worker and making sure things were done correctly was very important to him. While Frank was tough, being a Marine, he also had a very loving side and was known to be a jokester. He enjoyed time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Frank was an avid reader particularly of old westerns and military mysteries. He enjoyed gardening and excelled at it, even having a photo of the area’s tallest okra plant placed in the newspaper. Frank has been a Chicago Cubs fan most of his life and was ecstatic as he listened to the win the World Series. Most important to Frank was his walk with God and his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert, James, Wally and Floyd Arnold, Katherine Zarcora and Cathy Moree.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Lou Arnold, of Buchanan; children, Melanie Zamer, of Niles, Barbara Arnold (Phil Neely), of Niles and Sharon Arnold, of Edwardsburg; grandchildren, Angela (Samuel Jr.) Hill, Steven Zamer Jr., Dalton Arnold, Colin Neely and Owen Glass, all of Niles; his siblings, Dannie Arnold, of Galien, Georgie Robbins, of Nevada, Barbara Nelson, of Buchanan; and his step-brother, Art (Sue) Hagan, of Niles. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, and his “un-adopted” children.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of Frank’s family.

A time of visitation will be from 3 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Bethel Apostolic Tabernacle at 945 Chippewa St., in Buchanan. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the U. S. Marine Corps and the American Legion Post 51 on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, in Buchanan.

In keeping with COVID regulations, seating for the service will be limited and all participants must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Funeral services will be recorded and available at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

The family is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.