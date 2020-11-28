Donna Wyant, of Dowagiac

Aug. 7, 1927 — Nov. 22, 2020

Donna J. Wyant, 93, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Lakeland Hospital in Niles.

Donna was born on Aug. 7, 1927, to the late Ermie and Florine (Benton) Fraze in Dowagiac.

After graduating from Dowagiac High School, Donna went on to further her education, receiving her degree from Michigan State University.

On Oct. 10, 1948, she wed Victor Wyant at a ceremony in Niles.

Donna and her late husband, Vic, owned and operated their dairy farm for more than 55 years. While Donna was able to perform a variety of tasks on the farm she took pride in supervising irrigation and the cattle from her office on the patio. Donna invested countless hours of dedicated service to the Cass County 4-H, serving as a Key Leader for many years.

In addition to the family business, Donna was a school bus driver for Niles Community Schools for nearly 27 years. Donna looked forward to her weekly schedule including lunch with Niles retired school bus drivers, cutting the grass each week and having her hair done. Donna’s faith was extremely important to her and attended Coulter’s Chapel Church of God for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor Wyant; daughter-in-law, Robin Wyant; sister, Coral Fraze.

Donna is survived by her children, Diana (William) Grabemeyer, of Dowagiac, Wanda (Allen) Fogo, of Golden, Colorado, Donald Wyant, of Dowagiac, Sandra (Gary) Wank, of Mattawan, Michael (Mary Ann) Wyant, of Finchville, Kentucky, and Ellen (Todd) Petro, of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Starrett, Heidi (Joel) Layman, Kim (Nathan) Mudd, Kris (Joni) Fogo, Kurt (Emily) Wyant, Kraig (Sabrina) Wyant, Jessica (Chris) Garrett Jaeger, Josh Garrett, Rachel Petro and Luke Petro; great-grandchildren, Madelyn (Blake) Starrett Wallis, Gwen and Adah Starrett, Andrew, Allison and Matthew Layman, Sawyer Mudd, Sadie, Nolan and Harper Wyant and Lillian Jaeger; sister, Patricia Moore, of Dowagiac; and many extended family members and close friends.

Due to COVID restrictions private family funeral services will take place on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. A time of visitation will take place from noon. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be recorded and available for viewing by visiting the funeral home website. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Donna’s name may do so to Coulter’s Chapel Church of God or the Cass County Fair.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Donna will be fondly remembered for her unwavering faith, her love of family and kindness shown to all.