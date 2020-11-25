William “Bill” Modlin Sr., of Niles
William “Bill” Modlin Sr., 80, of Niles, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020. Private services limited to the immediate family will be at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Edward W. Pfannenschmidt, of Niles
Edward W. Pfannenschmidt, 72, of Niles, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending with... read more