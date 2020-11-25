November 25, 2020

Roger Dale Woods, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 9:07 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

May 26, 1947 — Nov. 20, 2020

Roger Dale Woods, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away at West Woods of Bridgman on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, just after midnight. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

He was born in Benton Harbor on May 26, 1947, to Lawrence Luster Woods and Emily Rosella (West) Woods.

He is survived by his friend, companion and caregiver for more than 21 years, Marcia Steffens, with whom he lived at Eagle’s Wood Apartments.

He is also survived by his three children, Jennifer Woods, Brian (Melody) Woods and Ginger (James) Niedermeyer; four grandchildren, Randy, Lauren, Izabella and Izaac. His only surviving sibling is Larry Woods, of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Clay Woods; and two sisters, Juanita Weatherford and Mary Margaret Woods.

He grew up in the Benton Harbor area, moved to Indiana and graduated from Clay High School in 1965. He owned gas stations in Goshen and South Bend and Roseland Cab for many years.

He was always proud that he was born on John Wayne’s birthday and thought his name may have been influenced by Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. He loved Westerns and shows about the military. He learned to fly, scuba dive, was a professional photographer and enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, playing blackjack.

He will be especially missed by Marcia’s daughter, Michelle Beisel, who often helped in his care and her daughter, Alexia.

At this time, only a private service will be hosted. A celebration of life is planned for the spring. Anyone wishing to make a donation, consider the Dowagiac Fire Department or Pride Ambulance, both of which were extremely helpful to the family. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Department receives sanitizer gift from Pink Zebra

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident donates $1,036 to St. Paul’s Feed The Hungry program

Giving

Niles nonprofit aims to provide 100 Thanksgiving Day meals

News

Niles couple plans for socially-distanced Thanksgiving

Business

Niles Main Street launches social media campaign focused on shopping small during the holiday season

Edwardsburg

Two involved in Edwardsburg drug bust arraigned on charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

News

Niles City Council welcomes new member

Business

The Strand to offer hayride tour of Sister Lakes

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission discusses master plan, marijuana application, trees complaints

News

Niles City Council approves outdoor dining zone

News

UPDATE: Rite Aid expands no-cost COVID-19 testing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city utilities portal receives positive feedback from community

News

Niles District Library decorates for holidays

Business

New Niles restaurant to celebrate creativity

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 314,216 cases, 8,543 deaths

News

Niles man charged in downtown bank robbery

Berrien County

Pokagon Band donates proceeds from Four Winds Invitational to Beacon Children’s Hospital

Berrien County

Local effort underway to support Wreaths Across America

Dowagiac

SMC unveils Grady Scholars initiative

News

MDARD, MI Retailers Association, Meijer urging consumers to shop as normal

News

Further protecting construction, manufacturing workers, MIOSHA enhances inspection efforts

Berrien County

Police rescue man trapped under vehicle after two-car crash in Niles Township

News

Niles mayor asks public to heed warnings after testing positive for COVID-19