November 25, 2020

Dowagiac resident donates $1,036 to St. Paul’s Feed The Hungry program

By Max Harden

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The holiday season is here, and Dowagiac resident Ron Gunn presented St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with a gift that will keep on giving.

Gunn donated $1,036 to the church’s Feed The Hungry program Monday afternoon.

Gunn, who won five national cross country championships, three national marathon championships, 23 Michigan Community College Athletic Association cross country and 18 National Junior College Athletic Association NJCAA Region XII track championships in his 30-year coaching career at Southwestern Michigan College, raised the money through fundraisers conducted by hiking groups that he organizes.

The money raised will go toward purchasing food for the church’s food pantry.

“We’re just trying to help the community,” said St. Paul’s church member Dick Judd, who accepted the money on the church’s behalf. “Ron’s generous donation will allow us to purchase and present food to those in need.”

Several organizations have helped the church ensure the program’s success, including Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church in Dowagiac, Kappa Beta Sorority, The Dowagiac Rotary Club’s Interact Club at Union High School, Miss Michele and Company, The Dowagiac Postal Service and C. Wimberly’s Feed The Hunger Campaign.

“So many people have helped us along the way,” Judd said. “Whether it be volunteering to help distribute food or a financial donation, we would like to offer our thanks to everyone involved.”

