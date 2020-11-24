Niles Main Street launches social media campaign focused on shopping small during the holiday season

NILES — A statewide social media campaign kicks off this week to help area shoppers focus their holiday gift-buying on local businesses.

Using the hashtag #ShopSmallOnMainSt, Michigan Main Streets are spreading the word in their communities about the benefits of shopping local.

The #ShopSmallOnMainSt social campaign will formally launch on “Small Business Saturday,” Nov. 28. The campaign is designed to help local retailers leverage the power of social media to build enthusiasm for shopping with Niles-based businesses.

Local business owners are among the most creative marketers, and their enthusiasm for reaching customers online is contagious, officials said. Small Business Saturday is a meaningful way for the community to support small businesses through shopping, ordering take out and sharing their experiences on social media.

Additionally, in the midst of the global pandemic, social media is flexible in connecting local shoppers with local businesses.

In addition to Niles, at least 24 Michigan Main Streets are expected to participate in #ShopSmallOnMainSt in 2020. Main Street communities stand out through their dedication to building stronger communities and preservation-based economic development.

The social media initiative was created to promote this dedication and the “shop local” message. Information about Niles Main Street can be found at: facebook.com/downtownniles.